DFA implements new scheme that will shorten releasing period of passports

Starting today (October 1), the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is implementing a new scheme that will shorten the releasing period of passports to at least six working days.

This is in compliance with DFA Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano’s commitment to President Rodrigo Duterte that “we will work hard to give them (passport applicants) fast, efficient, and secure passport services.”

“Shortening the length of time our kababayan would have to wait before they could receive their passports is part of that promise,” Cayetano said in a press release posted on DFA’s Facebook page.