Father, son face murder charge for killing Lapu cop

A complaint for murder is set to be filed today against two men who were responsible for the death of a policeman in Lapu-Lapu City, Sunday night.

Chief Inspector Wayne Magbanua, chief of Precinct 2 in Lapu-Lapu City, said that suspects Angelito Malinao and his father, Domingo Lumungsod Jr., will be facing murder charge for stabbing to death PO3 Alcistes Roxas.

Based on their initial investigation, Magbanua said that Roxas scolded Malinao for his alleged involvement in illegal drug use.

Lumungsod confronted Roxas which resulted to a heated argument.

Magbanua said that Malinao allegedly took a knife and stabbed Roxas, hitting the policeman on the different parts of his body.

Both suspects are now detained.