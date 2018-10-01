‘Queenie’ expeted to enter PAR on Monday

Another typhoon is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday or this evening (October 1).

The weather disturbance with an international name “Kongrey”, will be the 17th tropical cyclone that will enter the country this year and will be named as typhoon “Queenie” when it enters PAR.

Weather Specialist Jomar Eclarino of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Mactan station said the typhoon has maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of 160 kph.

He said Queenie will have no direct effect in Central Visayas.

Eclarino also said that it would less likely make a landfall as it moves towards northern Luzon in a west-northwest direction.

Queenie was spotted last at 1,565 km east of Southern Luzon.

While Cebu will continue to experience sunny periods and isolated rain showers due to the localized thunderstorm.