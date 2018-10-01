Taiwanese firm eyes Colon Street as pilot area for improved traffic system

A Taiwanese firm will conduct a pilot test on their intelligent traffic management system to see if such is suitable for Cebu City.

Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo, the chairperson of the council’s committee on transportation, said the pilot testing of the intelligent traffic management system may be conducted by the end of October.

“This is just a pilot testing. We are eyeing to have the major intersection in Colon Street for the test,” said Guardo.