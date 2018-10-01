DTI-7 enforces price freeze following landslide stricken Naga City

BREAKING: The DTI-7 has issued today a price freeze of basic necessities in Naga City following the city government’s declaration of a state of calamity after the massive landslide last Sept. 20. @cebudailynews pic.twitter.com/Uq2h5oXMwm — Santino Bunachita (@santinoCDN) October 1, 2018

The DTI-7 has issued today a price freeze of basic necessities in Naga City following the city government’s declaration of a state of calamity after the massive landslide last Sept. 20.

DTI-7 Regional Director Asteria Caberte said the price freeze order will be sent to Naga City Mayor Kristine Chiong within today.

Unless sooner lifted by the City of Naga, the DTI-7 price freeze order will be in effect for not more than 60 days after the declaration of a state of calamity.

Under the Price Act, retailers found selling more than the listed prevailing prices shall be imposed a fine of up to P1 million and or imprisonment of not more than one year.

About 20 personnel will be sent by the DTI-7 to monitor the prices in the market and check if retailers are following the order.