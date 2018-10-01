Jeepney dispatcher killed by a driver in Lapu-Lapu City

A jeepney dispatcher was shot dead in Lapu-Lapu City at 9:15 pm on Sunday.

Police investigator identified the victim as Jude Ian Encallado, 26 , and a resident of Barangay Poblacion.

Encallado ‘s elder sister said that Jude Ian was doing his routine work as jeepney dispatcher at J. Y. Dela Serna Street, Barangay Poblacion when he had a heated argument with the driver of a passenger jeepney bound for Soong-Mactan.

The driver alleged pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the face, killing him instantly.

The driver drove away towards Soong, Barangay Mactan but witnesses failed to get the plate number of the passenger jeepney.

Homicide investigator refused to give initial details of the shooting alarm but some tanods (village watchmen) of Barangay Poblacion said they had not receive any complaint against Encallado.

Encallado’s sister said that his younger brother previously worked as a welder at the Mactan Export Processing Zone.