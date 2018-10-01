Lapu-Lapu City policeman stabbed dead

A policeman was killed by two men following an altercation in Sitio Kulo, Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City at past 7 p.m. on Sunday.

P03 Alcestes Roxas, 40, sustained multiple stab wounds inflicted by one of two suspects at the height of their altercation, according to a police report released by Chief Inspector Wayne Magbanua, chief of Precinct 2 of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO).

Magbanua told Cebu Daily News that their initial investigation showed that the policeman, who was a resident of Sitio Kulo, scolded one of the suspects, Angelito Malinao, for engaging in illegal drug use.

Malinao reportedly went home and returned with his father, Domingo Lumungsod Jr., to confront Roxas.

A heated exchange ensued, which escalated into Roxas throwing a punch at Lumungsod.

It was then that Malinao took out a knife tucked on his waist and repeatedly stabbed Roxas in the different parts of his body.

Roxas was rushed to the nearest hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Malinao and Lumungsod were arrested through hot pursuit, the police report said.