Naga City to forego festive celebration

Solemn, not festive.

This year’s celebration of the St. Francis de Assisi in Naga City will do away with the festivities, and focus in praying for the victims of the massive landslide in Barangay Tinaan instead.

Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong said she has already instructed the City Administrator to cancel all the activities lined up for the 10-day celebration that would supposedly kick off with the ‘LGU Night’ tonight, October 1.

The other activities that were supposed to be held were the Dragonboat competition, DepEd Night, a triathlon and the first ever Binibining Naga among others.

Chiong said it would be better to focus the city’s resources and energy in attending to the evacuees that were ordered to evacuate and in assisting those who lost their loved once and those that were injured from the tragedy.

The Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Francis de Assisi, however, will push through with the novena prayer starting today.

A procession of the image of St. Francis will be held this afternoon from Tinaan Bridge, near the junction leading to ground zero in Sitio Sindulan, to the Church in Barangay Poblacion.