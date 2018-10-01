Sinas tells Sheila to report ‘threats’ on her life

By Nestle Semilla |October 01,2018 - 01:19 PM

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte gives an opportunity to Sheila Eballe, one of the landslide victims in Naga City, Cebu, to voice out her concern. The President visited the victims who are currently taking shelter at the Enan Chiong Activity Center (ECAC) on September 21, 2018. Also in the photo are Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Officer-in-Charge Eduardo Año and Secretary Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go of the Office of the Special Assistant to the President.
Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), is asking the family of Sheila Eballe to report to the police the alleged threats on her life.

Sinas said that they cannot act on the alleged threat unless Eballe or a member of her family would report the matter to the police.

“Nihatag usab ta og directive sa Naga police nga adtoan ang family get information and help them,” said Sinas.

Eballe went into hiding after she publicly urged President Rodrigo Duterte to order the suspension of quarry operations by Apo Cement Corporation whom she blamed for the landslide which hit four sitios in Barangay Tinaan on September 20 and killed at least 70 persons.

