Slow moving traffic in Mandaue City as rain pours
Traffic is slow moving in some Mandaue City Streets after water level rose as a result of the ongoing rains.
The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) posted on its Facebook page that moderate to heavy traffic is now experienced on the following roads:
A Soriano going to the corner of D.M. Cortes Street
D.M. Cortes Street (at the intersection of the old Pocherohan to UV Mandaue)
M.L. Quezon Street going to the Maguikay flyover
