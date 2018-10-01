Slow moving traffic in Mandaue City as rain pours

Traffic is slow moving in some Mandaue City Streets after water level rose as a result of the ongoing rains.

The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) posted on its Facebook page that moderate to heavy traffic is now experienced on the following roads:

A Soriano going to the corner of D.M. Cortes Street

D.M. Cortes Street (at the intersection of the old Pocherohan to UV Mandaue)

M.L. Quezon Street going to the Maguikay flyover