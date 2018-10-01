Plastic ban will only be imposed on dry goods says Danao Mayor

PLASTIC ORDINANCE, GIPASABOT(City Ordinance No 38-15 “AN ORDINANCE PROHIBITING THE USE OF PLASTIC ON DRY GOODS AND… Posted by Danao-City Gov't on Friday, September 28, 2018

Danao City Councilor Roland “Jikjik” Reyes dialogs with public market vendors to explain the implementation of City Ordinance No. 38-15 which regulates the use of plastic bags at the city public market.

In a post on Danao City’s Facebook page, Reyes was quoted as telling the vendors that plastic ban will only be imposed on dry goods.

He said that plastic use will be regulated at the market’s wet section.