Sinas called on cops to be careful following slay of colleague

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas advised all policemen under his command to be careful at all times and to not be complacent even if they are off duty.

“They should be very prepared,” said Sinas who made the statement after a policeman was killed by two men following an altercation in Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City past 7 p.m. on Sunday.

P03 Alcestes Roxas, 40, sustained multiple stab wounds inflicted by one of two suspects at the height of their altercation.

A murder case will be filed against the two suspects today.