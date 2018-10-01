Comelec Cebu City: 40T new applications

The Comelec offices in Cebu City have recorded more than 40, 000 new applications for voter registration.

Of the applicants, 20,462 come from the city’s north district while another 23, 064 come from the south district.

But election officers Marchel Sarno (north) and Edwin Cadungog (south) said that the applications will still be subjected to validation.

Comelec set a September 29 (Saturday) deadline for the registration of new and returning voters and the transfer of registration of voters who have relocated to the city from other parts of the province or the country and who wish to cast their votes in the May 2019 midterm election.