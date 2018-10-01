Mandaue City is ‘Green Green Green’ program recipient

The Department of Budget of Management (DBM) has chosen Mandaue City as one of the recipients of the agency’s LGSF-AC or its Green Green Green Open Space Program.

With its selection, the city is set to receive a cash assistance of P12.3 million which may be spent on the implementation of its Mangrove EcoPark Project, said Vice Mayor Carlo Fortuna in his Facebook post.

Fortuna said that the Eco Park project is one of the major components of the city’s Butuanon River rehabilitation program.