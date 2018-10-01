Mandaue deploys three vehicles to ferry stranded passengers

The Mandaue City government deployed three government vehicles to ferry commuters who were left stranded by the flooding which affected city streets earlier today (Monday).

Nico Eco, radio operator of the Mandaue City Command Center, said that a kaoshiung bus, firetruck and mobile patrol car were deployed on flooded roads from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The kaoshiung bus was used to ferry stranded passengers in certain areas of the city while the firetruck and patrol car were used to rescue passengers left stranded in flooded areas.

Floodwater rose to almost knee-high in a portion of A.S. Fortuna Street located in Barangay Banilad and Lopez Jaena Street in Barangay Tipolo that are among the city’s major thoroughfares.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan station recorded 51.6 millimeters of rainfall today.