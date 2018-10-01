San Remegio, Sogod gets 2018 Seal of Good Local Government award

The municipalities of San Remegio and Sogod in northern Cebu received the Seal of Good Local Government (SGLG) 2018 award.

The two fourth class towns shared the recognition with Loboc town in the neighboring province of Bohol.

According to an advisory posted on the website of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), the three localities were the only recipients of the award in Central Visayas this year.

The selection of winners was based on the following criteria: financial administration, disaster preparedness, social protection, peace and order, business friendliness and competitiveness, environmental management, and tourism, culture, and the arts.

DILG selects SGLG recipients based on the localities “integrity and good performance” in the delivery of government services.

At the same time, the award continues to challenge Local Government Units (LGUs) to “do better today and in the years to come.”