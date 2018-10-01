MCWD provides free water testing, offers water to Naga City evacuation centers

Samples of water from sources used in the City of Naga’s evacuation centers yielded negative of contaminants.

After reports of the presence of fecal coliform bacteria in the water available in Naga City’s evacuation centers, the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) sent a team to assess the water quality and the needs of the people there last Sept. 27.

As part of its Big Brother Program, MCWD has been assisting local governments outside its service area in times of disasters and calamities.

MCWD’s service area is only up to Talisay City in the south Metro Cebu.

MCWD’s Water Laboratory staff, headed by Helen Aragones, took water samples from a groundwater well and one of the city’s water trucks.

However, to address the immediate need for safe water supply in the five evacuation centers, MCWD also offered to bring in water through the water district’s water tankers.

Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong told MCWD representatives that they would welcome any assistance especially water.

But there is a need for the LGU to set up tanks so the water could be safely stored for the use of the evacuees for food preparation, hygiene and sanitation purposes.

An MCWD team assessed the evacuation centers and recommended that the LGU set up tanks that could store up to 5,000 liters per day for every 300 individuals.