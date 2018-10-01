Author Solutions welcomes Millevo with win over Dyninno

The Author Solutions Philippines Inc. (ASPI) Hardbacks welcomed former Rookie-MVP Syv Millevo in style as they defeated the Dyninno Jets, 58-52, in the Evo League division of the 2018 Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball on Sunday at the City Sports Club-Cebu.

While veteran forward Donald de Leon led the way with a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds, Millevo’s presence made a huge difference as he tallied 12 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist to help the Hardbacks improve to 4-3 (win-loss).

Dyninno dropped to 4-2.

In other Evo League games, the Shearwater Health Crusaders edged the Bombardier Grey Wolves, 60-59, while Cognizant Tech Solutions Gladiators won over the CTC-BPO Panthers, 61-57.

Bryle Albert Ampong was pivotal in helping Shearwater get their second win in seven matches with 28 points, seven steals, six rebounds and three assists.

The lone Elite Classic division game saw the three-time defending champions Convergys Converters defeat the Fusion BPO Services Dragons, 88-80.

Jaime Pacquiao Jr. collected 17 points, eight rebounds, four blocks, two assists and a steal to lead Convergys to its sixth win in nine games and move up to fourth place in the standings.

The Dragons fought hard behind Nino Belande, who finished with 34 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and two steals but to no avail.