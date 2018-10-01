Another successful on-site registration for Ironman

TWO-HUNDRED triathletes took part in the annual on-site registration for the 2019 Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Philippines at the Maayo Hotel in Mandaue City yesterday.

The on-site registration is for the August 11, 2019 race that will be held in Cebu for the eighth straight year.

The 200 triathletes who took part in the on-site registration received tons of freebies from shirts, caps, and other items including a hearty breakfast at the Maayo Hotel.

Aside from Cebu on-site registration, the organizing Sunrise Events Inc. (SEI) also held an on-site registration for the Penong’s Ironman 70.3 Davao yesterday in Davao City. SEI general manager Princess Galura spearheaded the event in Davao.

According to Galura, as of 5 p.m. yesterday, there are already 1,000 who registered for the Cebu race while 1,200 have signed up for the Davao race slated March 24, 2019.

The Ironman 70.3 features 1.9-kilometer swim, 90k bike and 21k run distances.

Meanwhile, Galura said they are considering to re-use the 90k bike route used in the Asia Pacific Championships held in Cebu last August. The route was through the streets of Lapu-Lapu City and Mandaue City only.

Cebu City barred the use of the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) at the South Road Properties (SRP) this year due to traffic congestion brought about by the construction of the N. Bacalso underpass in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

Galura is optimistic, though, that once the N. Bacalso underpass will be completed next year, they will be allowed to use the CSCR again.

“If [the Cebu City government] agrees, then we go back to SRP. Mayor Tom (Osmeña) told us that maybe we can revisit SRP if the traffic in Cebu City is decongested,” Galura said.

Online registration can be done at www.ironman.com/triathlon/events/asiapac/ironman-70.3/philippines.aspx.