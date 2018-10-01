Naga dragon boat race cancelled

BECAUSE of the tragedy that hit the City of Naga in south Cebu recently, a dragon boat race supposedly scheduled on October 6 will be cancelled.

This was confirmed by Stephie Agbay, the secretariat of the organizing Dragon Boat Cebu Central.

The race would have been the second time Naga would host a dragon boat race in line with its annual fiesta celebration in honor of St. Francis of Assisi.

Organizers called off this year’s race since the city is still mourning the death 77 people following a massive landslide that hit Barangay Tinaan on Sept. 20.

“October race is cancelled. Hopefully, we can pursue with the BakuNaga Dragon Boat Race this coming December. We haven’t discussed yet with [Naga] Mayor [Kristine] Chiong the details on this race, though,” said Agbay.

BakuNaga Race is a competitive dragon boat race first held at the Naga City Boardwalk last Dec. 16-17, 2017 named after a portmanteau of Bakunawa, a Philippine Mythological sea serpent.