Talk to us, Sinas urges Eballe family

THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) urged the family of Sheila Eballe to come forward and report the circumstances of their family member.

Police Regional Director, Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, said that they have not received any report about Eballe who allegedly went into hiding, as she feared for her safety.

“We really don’t know (about her allegedly being missing) We just heard news. Wa man sad report nga na missing siya,” said Sinas.

Eballe was the woman who publicly urged President Rodrigo Duterte to stop the quarry operations in Naga City, during the President’s visit to Naga City last Sept. 21.

According to her family, the outspoken woman publicly corrected President Duterte that quarrying and not the typhoon, caused the massive landslide in Barangay Tinaan, Naga City, which resulted to the death of at least 77 persons.

Since then, Sheila has not returned to her home.

The family claimed that someone has been monitoring and asking about Eballe’s whereabouts.

Sinas said that in order to confirm that Eballe is in a difficult situation, he urged them to come forward.

“Ang amoa lang looy pud siya (Eballe). Ang problema wala man sad sila (the family) ni report (about her situation),” said Sinas in a press conference on Monday.

(We pity her situation. The problem is nobody from her family reported to us.)

Sinas said he ordered the Naga City Police to visit Eballe’s family and get information about her to ensure her safety.

“I directed them (Naga Police) to exert effort kontakon iyahang family kinsa iyahang mag parente aron mastoryaan,” said Sinas.

(I directed the Naga Police to exert effort to contact the family or any relatives whom we can talk to.)

Sinas said that as soon as they have information and have talked to the family, they will start searching for Eballe and ensure her safety.