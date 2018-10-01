Price freeze in Naga

THE Department of Trade and Industry in Central Visayas (DTI-7) has imposed a price freeze on basic commodities in Naga City, southern Cebu which has been placed in a state of calamity following the massive landslide that killed 77 people and buried more than 50 houses.

Asteria Caberte, DTI-7 director, said the order was to make sure that retailers would not take advantage of the crisis facing the city and unreasonably increase prices of their products.

“The price freeze will be lifted 60 days after the declaration of the state of calamity,” she said.

The state of calamity took effect on Sept. 21, a day after a portion of the mountain collapsed and fell on the houses below in Sitio Sindulan, Barangay Tinaan, Naga.

Caberte said she signed the order on Monday morning and sent a copy to Naga City Mayor Kristine Chiong.

Under the DTI-7 order, prices of basic commodities like canned sardines, processed milk and bottled water, among others should not exceed prevailing prices in both supermarkets and wet markets.

For canned sardines (155 grams), prices should only be from P14.95 to P16.15 each, depending on the brand.

For sweetened condensed milk, prices should not be more than P56.50 (Alaska) and P68.50 (Milkmaid) while evaporated milk should only be sold at P40.50 (Alaska), P55.50 (Alpine), and P39 (Angel). For powdered filled milk, prices should be P43.50 (Alaska, 165 grams), and P50 (Bear Brand, 150 grams).

Prevailing prices for 25-gram coffee refills were set from P16.45 to P19.50, depending on the brand. The 50-gram variant costs P33.50 (Blend 45), and P39.40 (Nescafe).

The DTI-7 has also set the prices for 380-gram laundry soaps at P20 (Speed Bar) and P21 (Surf Bar).

For 55-gram instant noodles, the prevailing price is between P6.30 and P7.30, depending on the brand; and between P9.90 and P15 for 500-ml bottled water.

“The Price Act provides that any retailer found selling more than the listed prevailing prices shall be imposed with an administrative fine of up to P1 million and /or maximum of 1-year imprisonment,” the order reads.

The DTI-7 is also encouraging consumers to report violators to their office through telephone numbers 255-0036 and 255-0037 for the regional office and 255-7082 and 253-2631 for the Cebu provincial office.

The Price Act, or Republic Act 7581 provides that prices of basic necessities in areas proclaimed or declared a disaster area or under a state of calamity or under an emergency shall be frozen at their prevailing prices.

The price freeze can be lifted sooner by the Naga City government, but it shall not exceed 60 days since the declaration. /with reports from Rosalie Abatayo