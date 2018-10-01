Does Toyota have another winner in the all-new Vios?

Toyota Team Cebu believes so

By the looks of it, it seems that the legendary subcompact from Toyota is set to have another successful life on the streets of Cebu.

The all-new Vios, which is actually a facelift of the third-generation subcompact (I know, it is kind of confusing. But it is what Toyota says, so we just have to believe that.), now sports a more sophisticated look compared to the model it replaces and retains the same qualities that has made it one of the most successful vehicles in the country in recent years.

Toyota Mandaue-North, part of the dynamic Toyota Team Cebu team, lent Cebu Daily News a G variant of the Vios to give us a closer look at the subcompact that is expected to face stiff competition against the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Accent, Mazda 2 and the Volkswagen Santana.

At first glance at its front end, the Vios will remind you of the Yaris hatchback, which is not actually surprising since both share the same platform. So it’s really like a Yaris sedan.

Here are some of the images of the

So yes, technically the all-new Vios can be called “all-new” because it looks entirely different inside and out but retains the same NR-FE set of engines (1.3-liter for the J and E variants and 1.5-liter for the G and G Prime). And it has an all-new variant called the G Prime.

One thing we like about how Toyota is packaging the Vios is the standart safety features across all variants. These include multiple airbags (driver, driver’s knee, front passenger, side, and curtain), ABS with electronic brake force distribution and brake assist, stability control, and hill start assist.

Highlighting the top-spec variants are features like projector headlights with LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, 16-inch alloy wheels, leather steering wheel with audio controls, push start/stop system, automatic climate control, and seven-inch touchscreen entertainment system with Aux, Bluetooth, USB, and Weblink connectivity functions.