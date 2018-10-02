Fire hits residential area in Argao

By Nestle Semilla | October 02,2018 - 07:42 AM

A fire gutted four houses in a residential area along Lakandula Street, Barangay Poblacion in Argao, south Cebu.

The fire alarm was received at 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday (October 2).

According to a report from dyLA, the fire started at the house of a certain Jun Fuentes.

Investigators from the Argao Fire station have yet to determine the cause of the fire.