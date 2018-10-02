Fire hits residential area in Argao
A fire gutted four houses in a residential area along Lakandula Street, Barangay Poblacion in Argao, south Cebu.
The fire alarm was received at 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday (October 2).
According to a report from dyLA, the fire started at the house of a certain Jun Fuentes.
Investigators from the Argao Fire station have yet to determine the cause of the fire.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.