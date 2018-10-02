Two drug suspects killed in Talisay City

Two alleged drug suspects were killed during the conduct of a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Roque, Talisay City at past 10 p.m. on Monday (October 2).

The suspects were identified as Eduardo Piloto and Errol Fernandez, both residents of Talisay City.

The Talisay City police station claimed that the suspects engaged in a shootout with the operatives after they realized they were transacting with police officers.

Two medium packs of suspected shabu and two .38 caliber revolvers were confiscated from the suspects.

The police also arrested a 53-year-old man believed to be working with the two suspects during the operation.