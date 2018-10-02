Mayor Osmeña offers SRP’s Pond A as docking site for Cebu Dragon Boat community

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is offering the use of Pond A in the South Road Properties (SRP) as docking site for the Cebu Dragon Boat community.

In a Facebook post Monday night, Osmeña said that he will also be raising funds for the purchase of a new boat for Cebu paddlers.

Osmeña was responding to an earlier message by Paul Ouano of Poseidon Paddlers, who sought his help on their need for a new docking area and one or two new boats for use in their trainings.

“Currently there are as many as seven teams sharing only one boat, a very dilapidated one already, docked in Cebu Yacht Club,” said Ouano in an FB message sent to the mayor.

The boat that they are now using “has holes already, water sips in, so we have to kandos (scoop) the water out every 10-15 minutes.”

“Your help would be highly appreciated,” he added.

Ouano said that every practice without a boat of their own is very costly because they will have to pay a rental of P600 per boat and another P384 for the use of the Yacht Club’s ramp.

According to Ouano, each of the seven teams train two to four times a week.

“How does Pond A in the SRP sound? Also, I will raise funding for a new boat. Can we discuss this in person? Someone from my office will contact you to schedule an appointment,” Osmeña said on Facebook in reply to Ouano’s concerns.