Pamper yourselves for a cause with Nailaholics

On its third year, Nailaholics is again bringing out the best for all their valued customers with the #NationalPamperingDay event.

This annual celebration of wellness and beauty is set on October 17 in all Nailaholics branches nationwide. On the said #NationalPamperingDay, you can enjoy a wide array of Nailaholics’ services from manicure, hand spa, hand massage, foot spa to foot massage for P10.00 only.

Be sure to have your choice of services ready because #NationalPamperingDay will start from 10 am until 2 pm only. This celebration will not just celebrate YOU, but you helping out others as well, because proceeds from the event will go directly to Nailaholics’ community partner, the La Verna Aged Care and Dementia Village.

From a day of foot and hand pampering on October, Hey Sugar!, a sister company of Nailaholics will also be celebrating #NationalHairFree on November, wherein you can visit any Hey Sugar! branch from 11 am to 3 pm and indulge in their free services such as their free eyebrow threading and underarm waxing for a day on November 27.

Visit their website and social media platforms for more info about their upcoming events.

