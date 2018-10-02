The Voice Quest Season 2 has finally come to a close

But behind the final tilt are aspirations of determined singers and their wish to help their families.

Just like Shenahia Postrero, champion of this year’s Voice Quest Season 2, held at J Centre Mall.

Postrero, 18, sang “This is the Moment” originally by Ivy Grace Paredes as her winning piece.

She surely grabbed her moment as she successfully won as the champion out of four finalists.

Following behind her was Charise Diane Repompo as the first runner-up, Rey Ann Kate Ortouste as the second runner-up and Cherry Deiparine as the third runner-up.

The competition, in partnership with Music In Motion, a school for performing arts, gathered singers aged 13-19 to compete for the grand prize of P20,000.

Aside from the cash prizes, the top four will receive a scholarship grant at Music In Motion.

Before the contest, the four finalists in a press conference shared their preparations for the last round of the contest, which will determine the winner.

Postero made sure to sleep early so as to rest her vocal chords.

They believe that the contest is a good opportunity to learn and improve their singing.

Each finalist plan to turnover the cash prize to their families.

Particularly, Deiparine, 17 years old, wants to invest the prize to her studies.

Ortouste, 19 years old adviced aspiring singers to keep practicing, and to find the song fit for your voice.

After the contest, Repompo, 18 years old, plans to focus back on studying, but will keep music at the sideline.