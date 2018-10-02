Proponents say aerial transit to complement land transportation

Another mode of transportation has been proposed to lessen vehicle traffic in Cebu.

Engineers Fortunado and her daughter Kim Sanchez introduced the Aerial Ropeway Transit (ART), a lesser known form of mass transportation during the 888 News Forum at the Marco Polo Plaza.

The ART is a form of transportation consisting of gondolas or cable cars suspended on cable wires above the ground to travel from one checkpoint to the other.

This transport system, which has been implemented in La Paz, Bolivia, is said to complement other mass transportation such as the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Land Rapid Transit (LRT).

The proposed project also includes several routes and lines that could connect several areas in Cebu province.

The Metro Cebu Development and Coordinating Board (MCDCB) has already passed a resolution to endorse the project.