Family of Cebuana killed by actor-husband in Sweden hopes to get kids, justice

The family of the Cebuana who was killed by her husband in Sweden hoped that they will be able to get the victim’s children who are now under the custody of the Sweden government.

The family sought help from Bayan Central Visayas.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has assured that “justice would be served” to an overseas Filipino worker, Mailyn Conde Sinambong, who was killed in Sweden last week.

In a statement released on Sunday night (September 30), the DFA also assured the family of Sinambong that her body would be returned to the Philippines immediately.

Sinambong was killed last September 23 by her Swedish actor-husband.

The department noted that her husband is already under the custody of the Swedish authorities.