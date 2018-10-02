PRO-7 to get 17 new patrol cars from Camp Crame
By Benjie B. Talisic |October 02,2018 - 02:14 PM
The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas will receive 17 new patrol cars from the national headquarters of the Philippine National Police.
Each vehicle has a value of P1.8 million.
Supt. Reyman Tolentin, the information officer of the PRO-7, said the patrol cars will be distributed to the different stations and units. ()
