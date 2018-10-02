BE Resort, Mactan celebrates 10th Anniversary

Mactan Island, September 24, 2018 – Playing on the birthday expression “B-Day,” BE Resort, Mactan coined “BE Day” to mark the 163-room resort-hotel’s annual celebration of its founding day, on September 22, and this year the date was greeted with events such as games, a variety show, free-flowing food, and prizes—all for the staff.

Many of the team-building style activities pitted teams composed of randomly-selected members from each department, against each other, competing for points. From sports to parlor games, and problem solving to product knowledge, it was a whole day activity that culminated with a hotel-wide “Amazing Race” where teams decoded puzzles and completed challenges to advance and finish.

Board members also attended the staff after-party held in the newly-completed function rooms where recognition for top-performers and a 10-year loyalty award also took place. The 10 years anniversary symbol is aluminium and, like this element, the BE Resort, Mactan team was lauded by members of the board of directors for their durability, to withstand modern challenges; flexibility, to handle guests’ needs; and conductivity, through their ability to share positive energy.

The day was celebrated with fun and camaraderie—all while juggling everyday operations without breaking a sweat.

