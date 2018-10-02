Alterations Plus opens first store in Cebu

Alterations Plus opened their very first shop in Cebu at the Ayala Center last Thursday, September 20, 2018.

Alterations Plus is a company founded by Maria Lucia Carlos that offers services such as clothes and garments repair and made-to-order clothing customization such as costumes and uniforms. Apart from that, they also offer clothing care services such as dry-cleaning, ironing and stain removal.

“Alterations Plus has the best alteration services with state of the art machines – from clothes and garments’ adjustments to shoe and bag restorations,” said Carlos.

For a decade, Alterations has been one of the country’s leading clothing alteration service providers, giving customers a chance to reuse old attires, and give them the perfect fit for their body type.

“When we provide our services, we’d like to do it the way our clients want them done because their full satisfaction is our primary concern,” said Carlos.

Special discounts may be given to the customers whenever they purchase items from partner brands such as 7 for All, Mankind, Bobson, Debenhams, Ever New, Freego, Fresh Gear, Marks & Spencer, Original Penguin, Perry Ellis, Promod, Tim Lewin, Topman, and Wrangler.

Customers may also purchase an Alterations Plus Loyalty Card to avail a 10% off discount for all services at P300 valid for one year and P550 for 2.

Alterations also accepts other rewards cards like Ayala Rewards Circle, Assumption Alumnae Association, Ateneo Almuni Association Inc., and Ateneo Law School.

The store is locatedat the Ayala Center Cebu below Vero Moda, Basement 1 of the Northwing.