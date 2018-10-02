IMG Group opens 3rd branch of Kaiser Medical Center

The International Marketing Group (IMG) opened the third branch of Kaiser Medical Center, Inc. Clinic and Diagnostics at the 2nd floor of SM City Cebu to cater to quality healthcare for residents in Cebu City.

Located near government offices inside the mall, Kaiser Medical serves as a convenient avenue for mall goers to get their health checked and receive the best affordable services with less waiting time.

An arm of Kaiser International Healthgroup, Inc., Kaiser Medical welcomes both Kaiser International members and walk-in customers. Their services include laboratory services such as Complete Blood Count, Pregnancy Test, Total Cholesterol etc., Ultrasound services like Liver, Gallbladder, Pelvic, and Digital Radiography like general xray procedures and pediatric radiography and Cardiology like 2D-echo.

For more info, you may contact 342 7133 or 0988 954 2959 or visit the second floor of SM City Cebu beside Land Transportation Office.