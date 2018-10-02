City Council approves transfer of ownership of Botanical Garden at SRP

The Cebu City Council approved the transfer of ownership of the Botanical Garden at the South Road Properties (SRP) to the Cebu Provincial Government.

During the regular session on Tuesday afternoon (October 2), the council agreed to give the 2.5-hectare property the province after the approval of the 93-1 land swap deal last August.

The Botanical Garden is one of the properties that Cebu City will give to the Provincial government under 93-1 land swap deal.

Other properties include those located at the North Reclamation Area and the Cebu Zoo.

Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, who abstained in approving the transfer, argued that an ordinance was no longer needed to legalize the exchange of the Botanical Garden because it was already part of the 93-1 deal