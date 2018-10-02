Bluewater Hospitality Management announces partnership with JJ’s Seafood Village

Taking advantage of Bohol’s burgeoning tourism, Bluewater Hospitality Management together with JJ’s Seafood Village unfold a one-hectare development that will soon rise in Tagbilaran City.

Last September 12, 2018, executives from Bluewater and JJ’s Seafood sealed the deal at Bluewater Maribago Beach Resort.

Bluewater Hospitality Management, the homegrown Cebuano-owned hospitality management arm of Bluewater’s chain of resorts, known for their “Amuma” culture of hospitality that characterizes how Visayans are keen in pampering their guests, finds it an ideal partnership to furthermore pursue a bigger foothold in the region.

Seafood Village on the other hand, a well-known dimsum and seafood restaurant and hotel in Tagbilaran City that especially caters events such as weddings, family soirees and meetings to the local market, believes that the management team of Bluewater can help them deliver excellent standardized services to their customers and assist them with their mission to expand their scope of business.

This joint venture betweeen Bluewater Hospitality Management and JJ’s Seafood Village will not only mark another milestone that will benefit each company’s endeavors but will spring yet another huge development that will benefit locals in who are looking for jobs and drive more traffic in the tourism sector of Visayas.

