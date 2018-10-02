2 nabbed in Lapu-Lapu drug bust

Two men were arrested in a drug bust operation in Lapu-Lapu City, on Tuesday (October 2).

First to fall was Michael Butalid, 39, from Barangay San Vicente in Olango Island.

Police recovered ten small sachets of suspected drugs worth P4,720.

Second to fall was Roger Labrador, 23, from Barangay Maribago.

19 small sachets of suspected shabu worth P8,968 were recovered from his possession.

Suspects are now detained at Lapu-Lapu Police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.