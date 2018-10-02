Two men nabbed in separate buy bust operations in Lapu

The captain of a motorized pump boat and a dive master were arrested in separate anti-drug operations by the Talima police earlier today (Tuesday).

Chief Inspector Miguel Andez, chief of the Talima Police Station located in Olango Island, said that they also confiscated 29 sachets of shabu worth P13, 688 and cash amounting to P4, 100 from the suspects possession.

Andeza said they first arrested boat captain Michael Butalid in a buy bust operation in his residence in Sitio Ibabao Kolo, Barangay San Vicente, Olango Island at 5:30 a.m.

Recovered from the possession of Butalid, 39, were 10 sachets of suspected shabu, P300 cash and the P500 buy bust money.

It was Butalid who led policemen to the whereabouts of Joselito Igot of Barangay Maribago in mainland Lapu-Lapu City.

But during their follow up operation at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Andeza’s team only managed to collar dive master Roger Labrador, who is said to be Igot’s cohort in his illegal drugs business.

Igot, who was the subject of the buy bust operation, managed to eluded arrest.

Andeza’s team arrested Labrador, 23, for possession of 19 sachets of suspected shabu worth P8, 968; P300 cash; and the P3,000 buy bust money.

While they failed to arrest Igot, Andeza said that they would still include him as a respondent in the complaint for the violation of the Anti-Drugs Law that they will be filing in court against Butalid and Labrador.