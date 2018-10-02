PRO-7 gets 17 new patrol cars from Crame

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is set to receive 17 brand new Toyota Hilux that will be used as police patrol cars on Sunday.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, PRO-7 Information Officer, said the vehicles will from the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters in Camp Crame.

Senior Supt. Jonathan Cabal, chief of the Regional Logistics Office, said that two of the 17 vehicles will be assigned at the City Force Mobile Company and Precinct 11 of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Two others will go to the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) and the City Mobile Force Company while.

Precinct 8 of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) and the City Mobile Force Company will also get one vehicle each.

Other Cebu recipients are the police offices in Toledo City in midwest Cebu and the municipalities of Sta. Fe in Bantayan Island, Sogod and Tudela in northern Cebu.

Cabal said that the new patrol cars will also be given to the police stations in Canlaon, La Libertad and Sibulan towns in Negros Oriental while one will also go to the Siquijor Provincial Police Office.