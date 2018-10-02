It’s four straight for UV after win over CIT-U
The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers brought the Cebu Institute of Technology (CIT-U)-University back down to earth with a resounding thud, thumping the Wildcats, 98-79, in the 2018 Cesafi men’s basketball tournament on Tuesday evening at the Cebu Coliseum.
Their fourth win in a row placed the Green Lancers in solo second place at 7-3 (win-loss). They are now just a game and a half away from the front running University of Cebu (UC), which has an 8-1 record.
After playing the role of giant killers last week, the Wildcats were made to look like kittens by UV, which got off to a strong start and never looked back, leading by as many as 23, 79-56, before cruising to the win and continuing its remarkable turnaround from a sluggish start this season.
Six different players scored in double figures for UV led by Toto Segumpan, who had 19, and Michael Maestre, who had a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds. Rey Suerte finished with 15 points, Jafet Claridad had 14, Jiesel Tarrosa chipped in 11 while Gileant Delator contributed 10 in the wire-to-wire win.
CIT-U’s brief two-game run came to an end as they again assumed the league’s worst record at 2-8. Rookie standout Kenny Rogers Rocacurva led the Wildcats with 20 while Jessie Aloro pitched in 19 before fouling out midway through the fourth canto.
