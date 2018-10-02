Metrotiles boots out Phelps Dodge

METROTILES overcame a twice-to-beat disadvantage and ousted Phelps Dodge with a 95-78 win in the quarterfinals of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club 2nd Corporate Cup last Sunday at the Cebu Eastern College gym.

With the odds against them, Metrotiles exploded in the second half, going for 53 points against their opponent’s 33 to cruise to the easy win and book a spot in the semifinals where they will be taking on the top ranked Davies Paints.

Prolific wingman Mike Cinco had 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals while media import, Jonas Panerio, added 21 points highlighted by seven three-pointers. He also hauled down seven boards.

Darren Morandante chipped in 15 while Mito Parba and Paolo Tamoso contributed 10 markers each.

Also advancing was Econtech, which beat Boysen Paints, 93-81, to head to the semis against the second seeded, AAC LightStrong.

Justin Aspacio led Econtech with 21 points while Ariel Armenion put up 19 points along with nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and a blocked shot. Elmer Laguna and Michael Judilla added 11 points each.