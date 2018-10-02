Bam wants Senate to probe killings of LGU execs

FOLLOWING the killings of several local government officials, Senator Bam Aquino urged the Senate to conduct an investigation into the recent attacks against several mayors and vice mayors in different parts of the country.

“Manindigan na tayo laban sa kultura ng karahasan sa ating bayan. Pamilyang Pilipino ang naiiwan at nasasaktan sa alitan at patayan,” the senator said.

(Let’s stand up against the culture of violence in our country. Filipino families are being left hurt in this conflict and killings.)

“Hindi sagot ang mala-martial law na patayan at intimidasyon sa mga problema ng bayan,” he added.

(Martial law-like killings and intimidation are not the solution to the present problems in our country.)

The senator filed Senate Resolution No. 901, which calls on the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, chaired by Senator Panfilo Lacson, to look into the killings, which Aquino says “have caused grave concern, fear, insecurity, and distress in the general populace.”