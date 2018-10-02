Trapped quake survivors rescued after days in rubble
Jakarta — A woman in Sigi regency, Central Sulawesi, has been rescued after being trapped for more than 48-hours in the ruins of her house, which crumbled when a 7.4 magnitude earthquake jolted the province last Friday.
The woman, identified as Nurul, was pulled out from the rubble on Sunday night. “At around 11:30 p.m. (on Sunday), Basarnas managed to evacuate a survivor identified as Nurul who stayed alive for three days under the remains of a house in the Balaroa housing complex,” the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) said in a tweet on Monday.
The Balaroa housing complex is also one of the areas that was impacted by a natural phenomenon called liquefaction.
National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said during a press briefing on Sunday in Jakarta that soil liquefaction was a natural phenomenon that takes place when solid soil loses its strength and behaves like a liquid, as caused by stress, such as shaking during an earthquake.
In addition to Nurul, survivors have been rescued in several areas elsewhere, including one who was pinned under the remains of a restaurant.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.