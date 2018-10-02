Trapped quake survivors rescued after days in rubble

Jakarta — A woman in Sigi regency, Central Sulawesi, has been rescued after being trapped for more than 48-hours in the ruins of her house, which crumbled when a 7.4 magnitude earthquake jolted the province last Friday.

The woman, identified as Nurul, was pulled out from the rubble on Sunday night. “At around 11:30 p.m. (on Sunday), Basarnas managed to evacuate a survivor identified as Nurul who stayed alive for three days under the remains of a house in the Balaroa housing complex,” the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) said in a tweet on Monday.

The Balaroa housing complex is also one of the areas that was impacted by a natural phenomenon called liquefaction.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said during a press briefing on Sunday in Jakarta that soil liquefaction was a natural phenomenon that takes place when solid soil loses its strength and behaves like a liquid, as caused by stress, such as shaking during an earthquake.

In addition to Nurul, survivors have been rescued in several areas elsewhere, including one who was pinned under the remains of a restaurant.