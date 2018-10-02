Lagtang is Talisay Mayor’s Cup champion

LAGTANG escaped Cansojong, 73-71, to clinch the seniors’ division title of the 2018 Talisay Mayor’s Cup Basketball Tournament last Sunday at the Talisay City Sports Complex.

Eventual Most Valuable Player (MVP) Kevin Lozano exploded for 22 points to lead Lagtang to the title.

Teammate Rhendy Alferez, who was included in the Mythical Five selection, contributed 11 while Ariel Bacacao chipped in 10 for Lagtang.

The other player from Lagtang who was included in the Mythical Five was Cyril Pedros, who scored seven points in the championship game.

Johncle Molero scored 15 while Philip Laurence Geraldez added 14 for Cansojong. Both were named into the Mythical Five, too.

In the battle for third, Dumlog beat San Isidro, 79-71, behind Nikko Villaver’s 22 points.

Last Saturday, Tabunok won the junior’s division title by defeating Lawaan III, 96-67.