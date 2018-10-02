Korean tourist arrivals remain high in PH

Korean tourist arrivals in Central Visayas and the rest of the Philippines remain high at 1.6 million despite the closure of Boracay Island and other concerns, a top official of the Korean consular office in Cebu said.

Oh Sungyong, consul general of the Korean Consulate in Cebu, said about 900,000 of the 1.6 million Korean tourists that visited the country last year headed to tourist destinations in Central Visayas.

The Korean consulate welcomed guests at the Korean National Day Celebration at Marco Polo Cebu. “Despite other concerns this year, like the six-month closure of Boracay Island, we still hope for more Korean tourist arrivals this year,” Oh said.

“Let’s try together to meet the goal of 1 million Korean tourist arrivals in Central Visayas this year,” he said.

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III, who also graced the event, reiterated the provincial government’s continued support to the Korean community in Cebu.