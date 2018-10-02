UC recovers, downs USPF

The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters got back on the winning track, beating the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 65-56, in the 2018 Cesafi men’s basketball tournament on Tuesday evening at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win was a great bounceback for UC after its shocking 75-81 loss to the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) last weekend. More importantly, it propelled them to a 9-1 (win-loss) record and stay ahead of the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers.

Tied at 47-all early in the fourth, the Webmasters dug deep and surged ahead, 57-49, with a 10-2 run sparked by Cameroonian forward Frederick Elombi.

USPF pulled to five, 52-57, after a triple by RR Cauba but UC proved steady at the free-throw line in the game’s final minutes, sinking eight of 10 to seal the victory.

Paul Galinato led UC with 20 points, playing all but three minutes of the game. He added six rebounds and three steals. Elombi held down the fort inside, scoring 14 points to go with 21 rebounds and three steals. John Jabello finished with 11 markers.

The Panthers got 13 points from Karl Langahin. USPF however, could not arrest their slump as they dropped to 5-6.