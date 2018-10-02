FUEL PRICE HIKES
The recent oil price hike in the country surprisingly drew many hopeful online reactions.
Burt Ajamedun wrote, “This is very good development. It will encourage some to ride the jeepney. I hope there will be more price increase of gas”.
Resalde Climaco commented, “Maayo ni arn momenos mopalit sakyanan arn mamenosmenosan ang traffic…”
While Haji Rosa said, “Hala kamahal.. Mag baklay nlng ta.”
