Life of Cebuana Didal to be featured in MMK

ASIAN Games gold medalist Margielyn Didal of Cebu will become the second Cebuana sports personality to get her life story featured in a highly popular weekend television drama series this year.

The life of the 19-year-old Didal, who bagged a gold in the women’s street skateboarding, will be featured in the Maalaala Mo Kaya (MMK) series of television giant ABS-CBN on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Elisse Joson will play the role of Didal, who hails from Barangay Lahug in Cebu City.

Last February, MMK featured the life of Olympian Mary Joy Tabal, the marathoner from Barangay Guba, Cebu City, who is a Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and a five-time National Milo Marathon champion.