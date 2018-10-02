Family of Pinay killed in Sweden wants her home

RELATIVES of the Cebuana who was killed by her husband in Sweden are asking authorities to immediately repatriate the victim’s remains so that they can bury her here.

The family also want the two minor children of Mailyn Conde Sinambong to be allowed to visit the country and probably settle here with them.

The kids are four and nine years old.

“Nanawagan ko nila (to the government) nga maasikaso nila dayon akong anak ug mauli dayon dinhi,” said Maria Sinambong in a press conference yesterday.

(I am asking our government to prioritize my daughter’s case and to bring her home immediately)

Reports said that Sinambong, an overseas Filipino worker (OFW), was killed by her Swedish actor-husband on September 23.

Maria said that she and her family are still grieving and cannot accept that their daughter was murdered by her husband.

“Hustisiya g’yud among pangayuon para sa among anak (We want justice for our daughter),” said Maria.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has assured that “justice would be served” to Mailyn.

The DFA also assured the family of Sinambong that her body would be returned to the Philippines “immediately.”

The department noted that her husband is already under the custody of the Swedish authorities.

Connie Regalado, coordinator of Migrante Central Visayas who was also approached by the family for help, said that they are focusing on relaying the demands of the Sinambong family to the Philippine and Swedish governments.

Regalado said that they have suggested to the family to allow them to inquire with the Swedish Consulate in Cebu about the process of letting the two kids who are both Swedish nationals to visit the country. /with Inquirer