‘Gondolas’ in the sky to solve Metro Cebu traffic?

TIRED of the seemingly unending traffic on the ground? Try looking up for solutions, literally.

Fortunado Sanchez of the Metro Cebu Development and Coordinating Board (MCDCB) and his daughter, Kim, are offering an interesting way to address the traffic problem in Cebu — cable-suspended “gondolas” traversing the metro’s airspace, approximately ten storeys high.

The Aerial Ropeway Transit (ART), is a form of mass transport designed to help passengers get across the congested traffic on the ground by getting a shortcut in the air.

ART is based from Kim’s thesis paper in De La Salle University where cable cars or “gondolas” are suspended in the air.

The proposed project will have several terminals where passengers could either embark or disembark, to get to their destination.

A “gondola” could transport a total of 10 passengers to several terminals in Cebu wherein standing is prohibited.

The Sanchezs said that the fare, if implemented, will be a fixed rate of P21, which is the converted cost of the fare of the Mi Teleférico in La Paz, Bolivia which is the basis for Kim’s thesis.

The cable cars move through different stations which also house several restaurants and stores for people waiting for their ride.

The Sanchezs clarified that this form of transport will complement and not eradicate other forms of transportation since passengers will still have to ride public utility vehicles to get to the station.

The ART has also been proven to be the safest form of mass transport, with the La Paz ART recording only two incidents with no fatalities.

It is also said to withstand winds of over 70kph, or equivalent to a signal number two storm.

“Dili na delikado. Smooth ra gyud kaayo na. Maglingkod ra gyud ka,” (It isn’t dangerous. It’s very smooth. You just sit down.) said Fortunado.

There is also a hinge on top of the gondola to make sure that it remains horizontal at all times.

The MCDCB has already filed a resolution endorsing the project. It is also hoping that the project will be endorsed by the Regional Developement Council (RDC) to the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) for funding.

ART is also said to be easy to maintain, needing only at least five workers per kilometer, unlike the LRT which needs 26.

Fortunado said they are willing to have the terminals operate 24 hours since there are call center agents who still need to go home late.

Private investors are also encouraged to set up businesses inside the terminals.